35-year-old man booked for sexual assault of minor niece in Pune

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for alleged sexual assault of a minor girl who was living with his family during the lockdown period.

The alleged repeated sexual assault came to light after the 16-year-old girl was found to be 18 weeks pregnant in August, according to the police. The girl was in the care of her paternal aunt when the lockdown was announced, according to the complaint lodged by her 38-year-old mother.

“They all lived in the same house. The man is the girl’s paternal aunt’s son. While the rest of the family had gone to their native place before the lockdown was announced, the accused and his wife stayed back with the girl. They had come to Sassoon hospital and we received a medico-legal case (MLC) from the hospital,” said assistant police inspector NS Nyamane of Chikhali police station who is investigating the case.

As the lockdown was announced, the paternal aunt and her family had to stay back at their native place while the girl was awaiting a Class 10 board exam paper, according to her mother’s complaint.

The accused man and his wife were involved in a fight after which she left the house and went to her parents’ house leaving the girl alone with the man, according to the complaint. Since March 14 - when the teenager was first assaulted - she has allegedly been assaulted on multiple occasions before her parents took her back to their place, according to the police.

A case under Sections 376 (sexual assault), 376(i)(n), 354(b) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 5(c)(2), 7, 8, 9(h)(2)(k) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) has been registered at the Chikhali police station.