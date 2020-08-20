Sections
Home / Pune News / 37-year-old held for pelting stones at Covid-19 facility in Chandannagar

37-year-old held for pelting stones at Covid-19 facility in Chandannagar

Police arrested a 37-year-old on Wednesday for hurling stones at a hospital, a Covid-19 facility in Chandannagar, as he was upset with the clanking of oxygen cylinders at the...

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:32 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Police arrested a 37-year-old on Wednesday for hurling stones at a hospital, a Covid-19 facility in Chandannagar, as he was upset with the clanking of oxygen cylinders at the facility.

The incident was reported on August 17. The arrested accused has been identified as Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Gade (37), a resident of Pandharinagar, Kharadi.

The said centre has been dedicated as a special Covid-19 treatment facility for the citizens since June by the Pune PMC’s health department. A doctor from the hospital lodged a complaint with the police.

Muralidhar Mohol, Pune mayor, said, “Covid-19 centres have been sanctioned as per the policy of the PMC and we expected citizens from all sections of the society to fully co-operate with the hospitals and at the same time it must be ensured that the citizens too are not disturbed in their respective areas.”



Ramesh Krishnamurthy Iyer, general secretary, Congress, said, “Residents must follow the law and not resort to physical violence. The hospital authorities must also remember that the loading and unloading of oxygen cylinders make noise.”

The accused has been arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 341(wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 504 (intention insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Additional commissioner ( Crime ) Ashok Morale, said, “Citizens must abide by the law and ensure that they don’t violate the pandemic guidelines at any cost.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 booked for theft of NRI’s passport and extortion of ₹1.5 lakh
Aug 20, 2020 22:38 IST
The Crown season 4 teaser: Princess Diana makes first appearance
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Three held for arranging gambling parties in Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Trump, Iraqi leader discuss IS, US troops and Iran
Aug 20, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.