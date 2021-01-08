Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / 4 blackbuck die after being attacked by dogs inside Katraj zoo in Pune

4 blackbuck die after being attacked by dogs inside Katraj zoo in Pune

According to Dr Suchitra Suryavanshi Patil, veterinary doctor at the zoo, the blackbuck were chased by the dogs and died due to cardiac shock

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 16:39 IST

By Prachi Bari,

There were 34 blackbuck in the enclosure. According to the director, the dogs jumped from the rear wall of the enclosure. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Four blackbuck died after being chased by a pack of feral dogs inside their enclosure at the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Katraj, on Wednesday.

Two were male and two others were female, while one female blackbuck was injured, said officials.

Blackbuck are protected animals under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prohibits their hunting and poaching.

Dr Rajkumar Jadhav, director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, said, “Four blackbuck were injured inside their enclosure after a pack of dogs chased them. They died due to cardiac shock.”



There were 34 blackbuck in the enclosure. According to the director, the dogs jumped from the rear wall of the enclosure. “We will be increasing the height of the rear parapet wall surrounding the enclosure to ensure such an incident does not take place again,” added Jadhav.

According to Jadhav, there have been 15 to 20 incidents earlier wherein feral animals tried to enter the zoo enclosures, where they have been successfully dragged out before they could do any harm to the animals.

The dogs could have entered the enclosure from a broken wall near the nullah, where the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ward office was working on laying a new pipeline for drainage, claim officials.

According to Dr Suchitra Suryavanshi Patil, veterinary doctor at the zoo, “The blackbuck were chased by the dogs and died due to cardiac shock.”

“The blackbuck and Chinkaras belong to the deer family who have fragile hearts and have a tendency to have heart attacks when under heavy stress and panic situations,” she said.

The zoo currently has 448 animals and about 100 staffers who keep the zoo guarded and take care of animals.

The zoo has remained closed to the public since March 14, 2020, due to Covid-related restrictions.

On any normal weekday, the zoo would see 5,000-10,000 visitors while on weekends, the number would rise to 12,000-18,000 visitors.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Mumbai attacks mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi gets 15 years in prison
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
by hindustantimes.com
Global terrorist Masood Azhar is finally a wanted man in Pak. Dawood next?
by Shishir Gupta
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Delhi registers 444 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
‘Let’s go fight’: Cheerleaders perform outside Tokyo rail station to lift people’s spirits
by Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Sonakshi Sinha: 2021 has started with a bang, I am back to work
by Rishabh Suri
Germany records more than 1,100 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours
by Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.