40 nurses arrive from Hyderabad to work at COEP jumbo facility in Pune

For smooth functioning of the College of Engineering (COEP), Pune, jumbo Covid facility, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has deployed 40 nurses to look after patients there.

The nurses arrived in the city from Hyderabad on Saturday evening. Rubal Agarwal, additional municipal commissioner tweeted, “40 ICU nurses arrived from HYD to PUNE to serving at COEP Jumbo Medical Facility.” (sic).

“Nurses who came today from Hyderabad will be taking charge of their duties after two-three days,” said Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal corporation commissioner.

Over the past weeks, the jumbo facility has seen multiple complaints of mismanagement and witnessed numerous deaths including that of a TV9 Marathi news channel journalist Pandurang Raykar. Since then, the Pune district administration changed operating agency of the hospital and senior officials like divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar are daily conducting a review of the centre and visiting it.