43-year-old IT professional duped of ₹8.4 lakh in Pune

A 43-year-old IT professional was duped of ₹8.6 lakh by a caller who claimed to be an employee of a recruitment agency and offered her a job in a multi-national company (MNC).

The people who called the woman laid out an elaborate plan and had her speak with multiple people, each of whom identified themselves as Shruti Nair, Rohit Gupta, Pratik Verma, Anand, and Sudhanshu Mishra, according to the complainant.

“She had uploaded her data on an online portal. They probably got her data from there. She is currently working as an IT professional in a Pune-based MNC,” said police inspector (crime) HT Kumbhar of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the case.

The accused approached the woman with a job offer and told her that the processing of her application to the potential employer company would require ₹11,99,611 in the form of processing fee, according to her complaint.

She paid the amount in full through online transaction and received a refund of ₹3,39,014, according to her complaint. However, the callers from the recruitment agency stopped answering her communication as she sought a refund of the remaining amount.

A case has been lodged under Sections 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 669(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act at the Hadapsar police station.