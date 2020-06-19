Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / 472 new coronavirus cases found in Pune city; 6 more die

472 new coronavirus cases found in Pune city; 6 more die

As many as 193 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the official said.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 11:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

Pune is the second worst-hit due to coronavirus after Mumbai in Maharashtra. (HTphoto)

Pune city reported 472 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 11,115 on Thursday, a health official said.

The death toll increased to 487 with 6 more patients succumbing to the novel coronavirus infection during the same period, he said.

As many as 193 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery from the disease, the official said.

Pune is the second worst-hit due to coronavirus after Mumbai in Maharashtra.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand forest dept, Wildlife Institute of India plan to put radio collars on elephants to curb man-animal conflict
Jun 19, 2020 11:45 IST
‘Stay together and view fertility treatment as a battle that needs to be won together’
Jun 19, 2020 11:44 IST
South Korea’s unification minister steps down over rising tensions with North Korea
Jun 19, 2020 11:40 IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya JNVST Class 6, 9 admission result 2020 declared at navodaya.gov.in, Check selection list here
Jun 19, 2020 11:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.