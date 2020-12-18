5,600 startups from Pune registered with the central government’s Startup India initiative: MCCIA committee

Pune: The incubation and startups committee of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) said on Friday that Pune has more than 5,600 startups registered with the Startup India initiative of the central government. These are part of 20,000 registered startups that Maharashtra has of the total 1.10 lakh in the country, according to the committee survey.

Vishwas Mahajan, head of the committee, shared the data during a virtual meeting of startup ecosystem stakeholders in the city on Friday. The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) has launched a monthly interaction series for stakeholders in the startup ecosystem in the city. The committee will be the voice of startup customers, Mahajan said during the interaction.

MCCIA committee aims to synergise the strengths of incubators and provide a platform for networking amongst themselves as well as other stakeholders in the city.

Mahajan said, “We had recently undertaken a study in which it was revealed that more than 5,600 startups recognised by the government of India under the Startup India initiative are from Pune. There will be more startups functioning and operating from Pune, but not registered with the government. We are trying to bring together all these startups along with other stakeholders in the startup ecosystem like accelerators and incubators.”

“There are a few examples of unicorns and other startups who have made it to international headlines. However, we as a city are punching much below our potential,” Mahajan said.

MCCIA president Sudhir Mehta said, “Close collaboration between stakeholders is necessary for an ecosystem to become successful. The objective of the initiative is to give startups access to customers. Pune has the capacity to become global centre of innovation and MCCIA.”