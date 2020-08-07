Sections
5 including two dismissed ‘cops’ loot jewellery shop in Pune district

Police have recovered CCTV footage which showed two men in police uniforms and three other unidentified persons committing the crime, an official said.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Pune

According to a police officer, the five men entered the shop on the pretext of carrying out an investigation into a case of stolen gold ornaments. (PTI  File / Photo used for representational purpose only)

Five unidentified people, including two suspected dismissed policemen who had escaped from a jail in Jalgaon, allegedly looted a jewellery shop near here on Thursday evening and fired a gunshot inside the outlet before fleeing, police said.

The incident took place at Balaji Jewellers near Kapurhol village in the Khed Shivapur area of Pune district in western Maharashtra, they said.

“Prima facie, it appears the two policemen in uniforms are dismissed policemen from Jalgaon, one of them an officer, who were in jail for some offence and escaped recently,” said Sandip Patil, Superintendent of Police.



The five entered the shop on the pretext of carrying out an investigation into a case of stolen gold ornaments, he said.

“While the robbers were leaving the shop with gold ornaments, the owner tried to resist, but one of them fired on the counter and left the shop,” he said.

It is yet to be ascertained how much gold ornaments have been looted, the SP said.

“We have formed teams and set up nakabandis (roadblocks) to trace the robbers,” said Patil.

