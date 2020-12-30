5 steps to renew your passport in Pune

Renewing the passport before it expires is important for a hassle-free international travel. (HT PHOTO)

Renewing the passport before it expires is important for a hassle-free international travel. The passport also acts as an important certificate of identity and nationality of its holder

Step 1:

Register online to fill in the application at www.passport.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “New User? Register now” and follow the given instructions. After you have registered yourself on to the website, use your login id and password to login.

Step 2:

Once you have logged in, click on “Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport” button to navigate further. You will have two options for filling the form: (a) you can download the form, fill it and then upload it back on to the website or (b) fill the form online.

Step 3:

Upload documents online, when you are done filling the form and have all the required documents in place, including address proof, date of birth proof, Annexure F, scan and upload the soft copies. Pay and schedule the appointment.

Step 4:

Choose the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) of your convenience and fix the date and time. Once you do this, you will get an automated SMS confirming your appointment and an email carrying the slip that will give you access to the PSK on the given date and time.

Step 5:

Once inside the PSK, your biometrics will be recorded. You will meet two officials, who will do the final verification before all your details are finally saved and your file is given a green signal for passport re-issuance/renewal. The passport will be delivered at your doorstep in 3-4 days.

To register visit: www.passport.gov.in

Documents required to renew passport

* Original old Passport

* Self-attested copies of the first two and last two pages of the passport.

* Self-attested copy of the ECR/Non-ECR page.

* Self-attested copy of the page of observation, if any, made by the Passport Issuing Authority.

* Self-attested copy of the validity extension page, if any, with respect to the Short Validity Passport

* Proof of documents which eliminate the cause of issuance of Short Validity Passport (SVP).

Remember:

* On the appointment day, make sure you have hard copies of every single document you have uploaded online.

* Carry multiple copies, the authorities often ask for more than one and carry the originals.