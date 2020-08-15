Sections
Home / Pune News / 50k rapid antigen kits for rural areas of Pune district after rise in cases

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:00 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

After a rising number of Covid-19 cases were reported in rural parts of Pune district, district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the administration to purchase 50,000 rapid antigen test kits on an immediate basis.

Pawar took a review of the rural parts of Pune district on Friday when elected members raised concerns about the increasing cases in their areas. Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Datta Bharne, MP Supriya Sule and Amol Kolhe sought more focus in rural areas as these areas do not have enough medical facilities like urban areas.

During the meeting, Pawar instructed the civic body to purchase 50,000 rapid antigen kits for more testing. He even instructed the administration to bring maximum private hospitals in rural areas under the Mahatma Phule Jan Aarogya scheme. These tests kits will be only for rural areas as 1 lakh kits had already been purchased by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the city region.

“We have started the rapid antigen kit procurement process under the district plan and kits will be purchased very soon as instructed by the guardian minister. I spoke to Sudhakar Shinde who is the state director of the Mahatma Phule Scheme and have requested him to bring 52 private hospitals from Pune rural under the ambit of the scheme,” said Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao.



As a special case, within the next two-three days, these 52 hospitals will come under the ambit of the state health scheme and citizens will not need to pay bills for Covid treatment. As per Pune divisional commissioner, rural areas in Pune are likely to witness a surge in virus cases by next month.

Rao said, “The situation is becoming alarming in rural areas and complaints started coming in that patients are not getting admission at some hospitals. Considering these complaints, the Pune city administration is launching a central hospital allotment system in rural areas.”

Capacity building of ventilators and beds in rural area

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has said that the administration is building the health infrastructure in Pune rural area. “We got 50 ventilators from the Tata trust and of it, 26 are functional in rural areas,” he said. The guardian minister has allowed MLAs and MLCs to use their development funds to purchase medical equipment. The equipment purchased under this scheme has be utilised in the MLA’s assembly constituency only.

