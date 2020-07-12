Sections
Home / Pune News / 51-year old money lender found dead in Kondhwa

51-year old money lender found dead in Kondhwa

A case of illegal money lending is also registered against him in 2006 in Pune, according to police.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 17:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The body was found by Padwal’s niece who claimed to have been trying to reach him for a few days (Getty Images)

A 51-year-old money lender was found dead in his house in Kondhwa, Pune on Saturday morning. The man was identified as Ghanshyam alias Pappu Padwal, a man with a crime record of 16 cases including one of attempted murder.

“We suspect that the body had been in the house since Thursday, the doctor’s opinion on the exact time of death is awaited,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station who went to the house where the body was discovered.

The body was found by Padwal’s niece who claimed to have been trying to reach him for a few days before she decided to come and check on him.

“The house was locked from outside. She got a spare key and then opened the lock,” said PI Gaikwad.



The man used to live in the area under the jurisdiction of Samarth police station where 9 of 16 cases against him are registered.

The last case registered against him is from 2010. A case of illegal money lending is also registered against him in 2006 in Pune, according to police.

“He majorly earned money through money lending,” said PI Gaikwad. Whether he had the required license to be a money lender is not yet confirmed.

The man was found with multiple injuries caused by a sharp weapon on his face and hands. The left forearm was missing, according to police officials who went to the house.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Kondhwa police station against unidentified persons.

