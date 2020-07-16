52 people test positive for Covid-19 at shelter home in Sangli

A medical team of a local body stands at the entrance of the Sawli Beghar Nivara Kendra, at Sangli, on Wednesday. (Uday Deolekar/HT PHOTO)

At least 52 people living in a shelter home in Sangli tested positive for Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, on Wednesday, according to officials of the Sangli city administration.

The shelter has been identified as Sawali Beghar Niwara Kendra, Sangli, located in North Shivajinagar.

The shelter provides accommodation, sanitation and food to about 71 people. Most of the people living in the facility are senior citizens. While the corporation provides funds, it is run by a local NGO.

“Fifty-two people have tested positive, including five staff members,” said Abhijeet Chaudhari, collector of Sangli district.

“The challenge is that some of them are mentally deranged. Since it is a closed compound facility, we have declared it as a Covid care centre with a 24*7 medical staff. We are screening them all; if anyone turns serious, they will be sent to Miraj Hospital. The aim is now to prevent mortality,” said Chaudhari.

The oldest one who tested positive is a 71-year-old. The family members of the staff members who used to go home every day will also be tested and shifted to institutional quarantine, he said.

“The number has crossed 50. Some of the results were inconclusive and 13 were negative,” said Nitin Kadapnis, commissioner, Sangli, Miraj, Kupwad Municipal Corporation.

A person living in the shelter who was found positive on July 13 is suspected to be the carrier of the virus that spread among the residents of the shelter, according to Kadapnis.

“The person had landed in the shelter a month ago from Walva taluka. He tested positive on July 13,” said Kadapnis.

“Swabs of everyone at the shelter were sent for testing. Those who tested negative are being relocated at a government school nearby,” said Kadapnis.

Some of the staff members who were running the shelter home also tested positive for the virus.

“We are shifting the ones who have tested negative to a nearby school,” said Nitin Dombale, one of the managers of the organisation who tested negative for the virus.

The shelter is run under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM) scheme by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India. It is built in a building that served as a school until the school shut down, according to Kadapnis.