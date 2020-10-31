Woman duped of Rs 3.2 lakh while trying to get refund for flight

The transactions happened on October 20 when the woman was trying to get a refund on a Chennai to Pune flight that she booked. (Getty Images)

A 54-year-old woman from Pune was duped of Rs 3.2 lakh while she was trying to claim a refund for a flight ticket.

The transactions happened on October 20 when the woman was trying to get a refund on a Chennai to Pune flight that she booked.

The woman called a number she found online and the person who answered the call tricked the complainant into downloading two applications onto her phone. Once the woman had done so, the person on the call asked her to send a test message which she did and it granted access to the caller to her phone, according to the complainant.

Once the message was sent, the person managed to use an application on the mobile phone to transfer money from three bank accounts of the complainant and her family members.

The money was siphoned through 32 transactions of Rs 10,000 each within three hours, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Warje Malwadi police station. Police inspector (crime) Amrut Marathe of Warje police station is investigating the case.