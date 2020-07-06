Sections
Home / Pune News / 55-year-old man found hanging at Kondhwa Covid centre

55-year-old man found hanging at Kondhwa Covid centre

A 55-year-old man was found hanging inside his room at the Kondhwa Covid care centre on Monday.The man had tested positive on July 4 and was lodged at the treatment centre at...

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 55-year-old man was found hanging inside his room at the Kondhwa Covid care centre on Monday.

The man had tested positive on July 4 and was lodged at the treatment centre at Sinhagad girls hostel in Kondhwa.

His 26-year-old son was among three others who were living in the room with him.

“As per the primary report, one person died by suicide. Father and son both were positive and in quarantine there. Now the police conducting an inquiry,” said Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner during a press briefing.



The man and his son both worked as labourers and were from a poor family, as per primary information.

“The others had left for breakfast from the room. He stayed back and is suspected to have hung himself. His son and the two others are saying that he was tensed since he tested positive,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

The three others left the room around 10am, when they came, they found the 55-year old dead.

“He had a lot of breathing issues and was coughing,” said assistant commissioner of police Sunil Kalgutkar of Wanowrie division.

The incident was recorded at Kondhwa police station. The body will be disposed of as per ICMR protocol by PMC staff.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sourav Ganguly feels Covid-19 not going anywhere at least till end of 2020
Jul 06, 2020 21:34 IST
211 PMC employees Covid +ve, 12 deceased
Jul 06, 2020 21:33 IST
55-year-old man found hanging at Kondhwa Covid centre
Jul 06, 2020 21:32 IST
PMC plans additional 1,000-bed facilities at COEP, Agriculture college
Jul 06, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.