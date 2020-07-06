55-year-old man found hanging at Kondhwa Covid centre

A 55-year-old man was found hanging inside his room at the Kondhwa Covid care centre on Monday.

The man had tested positive on July 4 and was lodged at the treatment centre at Sinhagad girls hostel in Kondhwa.

His 26-year-old son was among three others who were living in the room with him.

“As per the primary report, one person died by suicide. Father and son both were positive and in quarantine there. Now the police conducting an inquiry,” said Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner during a press briefing.

The man and his son both worked as labourers and were from a poor family, as per primary information.

“The others had left for breakfast from the room. He stayed back and is suspected to have hung himself. His son and the two others are saying that he was tensed since he tested positive,” said senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

The three others left the room around 10am, when they came, they found the 55-year old dead.

“He had a lot of breathing issues and was coughing,” said assistant commissioner of police Sunil Kalgutkar of Wanowrie division.

The incident was recorded at Kondhwa police station. The body will be disposed of as per ICMR protocol by PMC staff.