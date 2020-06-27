595 fresh Covid cases and 14 deaths in Pune

Migrants headed to their homes in Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, at the State Transport depot in Wakdewadi in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Friday, June 26, 2020. (HT PHOTO)

The city reported 595 fresh Covid-19 cases and 14 deaths on Friday taking the count of progressive positive cases to 14,780 and the city’s death toll due to the Covid-19 infection to 572.

A resident of Daund also died at a city hospital on Friday.

There are 5,575 active cases in the city, out of which 330 are in a critical condition.

Over 3,378 fresh samples were collected on Friday and over 104,055 samples have been collected till date. The number of patients discharged rose to 331 on Friday taking the count of such people to 8,633.

On Friday, 5 patients died at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), that included an 89-year-old male who was a resident of Lokmanya Nagar, Pune. The patient was declared dead on June 24 and the cause of death is said to be Covid positive pneumonia.

The second death reported was of a 74-year-old male who was a resident of Janata Vasahat. The patient was declared dead on June 25 and the cause of death is said to be acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to Covid positive pneumonitis and hypertension.

The third death reported at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital was of a 93-year-old male, a resident of Sinhagad road. The patient was declared dead on June 26 and the cause of death is said to be Covid positive pneumonia.

The fourth death at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital was of a 64-year-old female, a resident of Nana peth. The patient was declared dead on June 26 and the cause of death is said to be ARDS with pneumonia and hypertension.

Three deaths were reported at the Sassoon Hospital that included a 48-year-old female, a resident of Aundh. The patient was admitted on June 25 and died on the same day. The cause of death is said to be type 1 respiratory failure and pneumonia in Covid. The patient had hypertension, diabetes, anaemia and heart ailment.

The second death at Sassoon Hospital was of a 37-year-old male, a resident of Hadapsar. He was admitted on June 18 and was declared dead on June 26. The cause of death is said to be type 1 respiratory failure acute respiratory failure with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), hypertension and diabetes.

The third death at Sassoon Hospital was of a 75-year-old female, a resident of Nana peth. She was admitted on June 24 and was declared dead on June 25. The cause of death is said to be an acute respiratory failure in Covid-19.

A 55-year old male was dead from Naidu hospital, a resident of Mangirbaba chowk. The person was declared dead on June 24 and the cause of death is said to be acute respiratory distress syndrome. Another death from the hospital was of a 62-year old male who was a resident of Hadapsar. He was declared dead on June 26 and the cause of death is Covid-19 positive pneumonitis.

Two deaths were reported from Noble hospital that includes a 62-year old female, a resident of Hadapsar who was declared dead on June 25 due to ARDS and the second death was of a 60-year old female, a resident of Hadapsar who was declared dead on June 25. The cause of death is reported as ARDS, type 1 and type 2 respiratory failure with septic shock and hypertension.

Another 72-year old male was reported dead from Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital on June 25, who was a resident of Ambegaon and the cause of death was severe hypoxemic respiratory failure.

A 69-year old male who was a resident of NIBM road was declared dead on June 26 at the Ruby Hall Clinic. The cause of death was severe ARDS with sepsis and septic shock.

A 55-year old female who was a resident of Kondhwa was reported dead from the KEM hospital on June 26 with the cause of death as septic shock.

A 74-year-old male who was a resident of Daund was declared dead on June 25 at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and the cause of death is said to be ARDS with pneumonia and hypertension.

As of Friday, until 5:30 pm, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported a total of 2,405 Covid-19 cases. Those cured are 1,443 and 919 are undergoing treatment. The virus has claimed 41 residents in PCMC.