6 members of caste panchayat held for boycotting family

One person among the total seven booked in the case is yet to be arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six people of a panchayat of Kanjarbhat community were arrested for extortion and social boycott of a family in Saswad area of Pune. The family allegedly refused to let the jaat (caste) panchayat interfere in a family land dispute, officials said on Sunday.

The six men were identified as Suresh Ratan Binawat (65), Sampat Pannalal Binawat (56), Anand Ramchandra Binawat (50) --- all residents of Satavnagar in Mohammadwadi area of Hadapsar in Pune --- Nandu Antram Rajput (55) and Munna Ramesh Kachrawat (57) --- both residents of Warje area of Pune --- and Devanand Raju Kumbhar (51), a resident of Dhankawadi area of Pune.

“We have invoked the section for extortion too. They will be produced in court and we will try to get their custody as we plan to analyse their voice and video samples with the ones that are in circulation and have been provided by the complainant too,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police.

A case was registered against them after a complaint was filed by Rita Kumbhar (32), a resident of Dhankawadi, Pune. The jaat panchayat tried to get themselves involved in an issue related to the property that belonged to Kumbhar’s late father, who died of Covid-19.

However, as the family resisted their involvement, the jaat panchayat members allegedly abused the complainant’s mother. Eventually, the family members were boycotted, according to the police complaint.

A case under Section 384 (extortion) of Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Prohibition of People from Social Boycott (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2017 was registered against these men. Earlier leader of opposition in state legislative council Pravin Darekar and deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe had raised the issue demanding stringent action against caste panchayat.