65 people stranded in London arrive in Pune, put under quarantine

Sixty five passengers from Pune district stranded in London returned to the city on Sunday.

A total of 326 Indians landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Sunday morning as a part of the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ to bring back stranded Indians across the globe. Of the 326 Indians, 65 were from Pune district, and were brought to the city by four private buses and have been kept at an institutional quarantine at Hotel Sadanand Regency at Balewadi, said officials.

These passengers were part of the special evacuation flight AI 130, a Boeing 777 plane, which departed from London on Saturday and landed at Mumbai at around 1:30am with 326 Indians.

Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “All the passengers from Pune who came back from London underwent a medical checkup at the Mumbai airport. Taking all the necessary precautions of social distancing they were brought in four private buses to Pune and have now been kept under institutional quarantine for 14 days at Hotel Sadanand Regency in Balewadi.

“Once they complete 14 days, again their medical checkup will be done and if all are good, then, they will be allowed to go home,” he said.

According to officials, all those who arrived in Pune did not have any symptoms for Covid-19 and therefore, were put up at a private hotel where they will complete 14 days stay following which they will be allowed to go home. “All the 65 passengers who arrived in Pune are stable and do not have any symptoms,” said Gaikwad.

As per the protocol, patients with symptoms are isolated and assigned to an isolation facility, he added.