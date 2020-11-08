Sections
66 arrested in 18 raids in two days

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:17 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

The Pune crime branch has launched a complete crackdown on illegal activities in the city during the past 48- hours where it carried out as many as 18 raids, arrested over 68 persons in different offences and Gutkha worth Rs 14 lakh.

The crime branch under the guidance of DCP ( Crime ) carried out raids by different police stations and swift action was taken against the criminals.

As many as 11 cases were lodged in Faraskhana, Dattawadi, Hadapsar, Warje Malwadi, Yerawada, Bund Garden and Sahakarnagar police station areas where 38 accused were arrested under anti-gambling act and a cash of Rs 48775 was seized.

Similarly, seven cases were registered wherein seven accused were arrested during raids against illicit liquor dens.



A total of 465 litres of illicit liquor and 120 litres of illegal toddy were seized by the crime branch sleuths.

The crime branch officials also checked as many as 97 hotel establishments and lodged twelve cases against those found violating the norms.

Two persons were arrested in Swargate and 300 grams of Ganja totally estimated to be worth Rs 25,000 was recovered from their possession. Similarly, 11 persons were arrested during the anti Gutkha drive in different police station areas of the city.

As many as 10 persons were arrested for planning a major dacoity in Swargate and Bund Garden police station areas.

The police have recovered red chili powder, choppers and other sharp weapons from the dacoits. The crime branch officials also lodged a case against an externed criminal in Vishrantwadi

DCP (Crime ) Bachchan Singh said, “The crime branch crackdown will continue regularly against illegal activities and strict action will be taken against all types of crimes.”

