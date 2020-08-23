69-year-old loses Rs 1.5 lakh in online KYC fraud

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered. (Getty Images)

A 69-year-old man from the city has been duped of Rs1.5 lakh after he shared details related to his e-wallet account with an unknown caller, according to police.

A resident of Sangam Press area of Kothrud, the man had received a call from the accused on February 7.

The 69-year-old man has submitted in his complaint that the caller told him that the KYC of his account on the well-known e-wallet application had expired. The caller asked the complainant to share details related to his e-wallet account during the call. After the call, transactions worth Rs 1,49,952 were made from the credit card connected to his e-wallet.

Senior police inspector Kalpana Jadhav of Alankar police station is investigating the case.

The reason behind the late registration of the case is not yet known.

A case under Sections 419 (impersonation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Alankar police station against the unidentified caller.