6kg gold worth Rs3.16 cr seized from car in Solapur

Rural police intercepted the vehicle allegedly smuggling gold from Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 17:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The Solapur rural police crime branch officials, on Sunday, intercepted a vehicle allegedly smuggling six-kilogram gold from Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai. (REUTERS (FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY))

PUNE The Solapur rural police crime branch officials, on Sunday, intercepted a vehicle allegedly smuggling six-kilogram gold from Vishakhapatnam to Mumbai.

The gold is estimated to be worth Rs 3,16,35,649, according to a statement issued by Solapur police.

“We have taken the two men found in the car to the court. There is no case yet as we are awaiting the court’s decision. However, the gold has been seized. If they produce legitimate bills for the same, they can get the gold released. However, if the court decides so, a case will be registered,” said Tejaswi Satpute, superintendent of Solapur police.

The gold was found under the mat under the passenger seat of the car wrapped in a white cloth. There were 12 blocks of varied sizes found in the car which is registered in West Bengal.



The two men detained have told the police that the two were only couriers and had no idea what was in the car. However, the police found customised packets stitched in the car to carry the gold through suspected smuggling.

The Solapur police had received information about a car heading from Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The police kept a close watch on the vehicle heading from Solkapur to Mohol at the toll plaza on the road connecting the two places where the vehicle was intercepted.

