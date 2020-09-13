Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / 750 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Wadgaonsheri, two arrested

750 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Wadgaonsheri, two arrested

The police have seized 750 litres of ghee from two godowns owned by the men in Wadgaonsheri.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images)

Two men have been arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Saturday for running adulterated ghee production units in Pune.

The two have been identified as Sohil Mehendi Bhanodiya and Dinesh Mehandi Bhanodiya.

The police have seized 750 litres of ghee from two godowns owned by the men in Wadgaonsheri. The raw material, equipment and ghee seized during the raid were estimated to be worth ₹7,00,000, according to police.

“On receiving input regarding some people indulging in manufacturing of adulterated ghee, anti-narcotics (west) team co-ordinated with Food and Drug Association (FDA) and raided the place and arrested two people. Seizure of 750 litres ghee worth ₹7 lakh was done. Further legal action is going on,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.



There were rats seen inside some storage containers of the ghee manufacturing units.

The police called upon officials of the Food and Drug Association (FDA) and raided the two godowns. The FDA officials have taken samples for further testing and are conducting an investigation.’

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 18:46 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST
In-flight photography allowed, recording prohibited, clarifies DGCA
Sep 13, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 18:46 IST
Miheeka Bajaj looks ravishing in belted pastel pink chikankari saree
Sep 13, 2020 18:28 IST
Chris Evans’ fans ask for his privacy after accidental nudes leak
Sep 13, 2020 18:26 IST
Ganga erosion destroys homes, temples in Bengal’s Murshidabad, displaces hundreds
Sep 13, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.