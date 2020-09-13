750 litres of adulterated ghee seized in Wadgaonsheri, two arrested

Two men have been arrested by the Pune police crime branch on Saturday for running adulterated ghee production units in Pune.

The two have been identified as Sohil Mehendi Bhanodiya and Dinesh Mehandi Bhanodiya.

The police have seized 750 litres of ghee from two godowns owned by the men in Wadgaonsheri. The raw material, equipment and ghee seized during the raid were estimated to be worth ₹7,00,000, according to police.

“On receiving input regarding some people indulging in manufacturing of adulterated ghee, anti-narcotics (west) team co-ordinated with Food and Drug Association (FDA) and raided the place and arrested two people. Seizure of 750 litres ghee worth ₹7 lakh was done. Further legal action is going on,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

There were rats seen inside some storage containers of the ghee manufacturing units.

The police called upon officials of the Food and Drug Association (FDA) and raided the two godowns. The FDA officials have taken samples for further testing and are conducting an investigation.’