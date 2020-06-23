Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Pune News / 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days: Collector

8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days: Collector

Following the resumption of rail services recently on some key routes, total 144 trains crossed the Pune railway station and nearly 23,000 passengers deboarded.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:05 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Pune Maharashtra

The labour department is keeping a close watch on the movement of migrant labourers who are returning to the city (HT photo)

Over 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days and the labour department is monitoring the movement of migrant workers who are returning to the city, district Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

After the lockdown was enforced in March and Covid-19 cases started increasing in Maharashtra’s Pune district, scores of migrant labourers working here in various industrial belts, construction sites, hotels and other commercial establishments went back to their native states.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Following the resumption of rail services recently on some key routes, total 144 trains crossed the Pune railway station and nearly 23,000 passengers deboarded here, the collector told reporters on Monday.

“Of the 23,000 passengers who deboarded at the Pune station, over 8,900 were identified as labourers belonging to various states,” he said.



“Even if the numbers are not that big, the labour department is keeping a close watch on the movement of migrant labourers who are returning to the city,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Decision on scrapping remaining Class 12 exams likely on Wednesday, Centre, CBSE tell SC
Jun 23, 2020 13:07 IST
CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, check full details here
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Baba Ramdev launches Ayurvedic medicine that claims to cure Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
UP govt primary, upper primary schools to reopen from July 1 only for principals, teachers and not for students
Jun 23, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.