81-year-old defeats stage four cancer successfully, say Pune doctors

Doctors at a private hospital in Pune have reported the success story of a miraculous recovery of an 81-year-old man suffering from stage four colon cancer.

Nandan Kalbag, an 81-year-old from Pune has now even started pursuing his hobbies of making bamboo handicrafts and has started a new life post-recovery. Doctors mentioned that complete recovery at the age of 81 from stage four cancer is remarkable. Doctors also said that determination and continuous efforts made him emerge victorious in his fight against cancer.

Nandan not only fought the disease but also continued with his hobby of making home and landscape models of bamboo and cane. During the last three years when he was undergoing his cancer treatment, he was also making one model made of bamboo and cane every day. said the treating doctors.

Dr Minish Jain, an oncologist from the hospital said, “He was suffering from stage four colon cancer. His cancer had spread to the liver too. He showed complete willingness to take the entire treatment. He underwent 12 chemotherapy sessions. We gave him Folfox 6 chemotherapy. At this age, he is not only disease-free but also living an active life by pursuing his hobbies.”

He added, “At his age, many are not willing to start the treatment. He not only underwent the complete treatment, but he also pursued his daily activities and hobbies. Cancer treatment is a prolonged treatment, and you need determined efforts to fight it back.”

Kalbag said, “I am happy that I recovered completely, and I am disease free now. I followed all the instructions given by the doctor. I used to always follow a treatment schedule. I followed a healthy diet and did some basic routine exercises. I am pursuing my hobby. Every day I make models made of cane and bamboo. I have even started teaching about handicraft at some centres in Pune.”

Dr Chakor Vora, a consultant medical oncologist from Sassoon hospital, said, “Many patients do not continue the treatment. Many are afraid when it comes to chemotherapy. But the determination shown by an 81-year-old cancer patient is remarkable. With the help of recent treatment options, it is possible to beat cancer and become disease-free, if we take correct and complete treatment.”

Dr Shona Nag, a senior oncologist said, “It is too premature to say that it is a complete recovery since it is a stage four cancer, which may relapse. However, it is commendable that the senior citizen showed the will and determination needed to fight the disease.”