83-year-old rider killed by garbage truck in Pune

83-year-old rider killed by garbage truck in Pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 17:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

An elderly man was killed by a city garbage truck on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hiralal Motilal Lalwani (83) who was riding a non-geared two-wheeler at the time of the incident. The driver of the truck has been identified Ramlingh Haribhau Bedke (40), according to the police.

“We have brought the truck driver. It is a PMPML-run garbage truck. The deceased man’s family members have taken the body,” said senior police inspector Brahmanand Naikawadi of Swargate police station.

The head of the elderly rider was crushed by the garbage truck which went past him after it allegedly rammed into him, according to the police.

Statements of the accused and the bystanders are being recorded by the police.

A case under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code along with Motor Vehicles Act is being registered at the Swargate police station.

