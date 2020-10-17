87-year-old donates liver and cornea, marks 14th donation in Pune since lockdown

An 87-year-old donor became the oldest donor in the Pune zone to donate his organs after his liver and eyes were found fit in the apnea test. The donor became the oldest to donate organs in the entire Pune zone.

This was the 14th organ donation in the zone since lockdown began. The donation took place on Friday when the entire city faced power disruption and network abruptions which proved to be a challenge for the zonal committee to coordinate for the donation purpose.

Aarti Gokhale, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) transplant coordinator for Pune division said, “It was a historic organ donation as it was the 14th organ donation since May 2020 when the first lockdown was announced. It was specifically challenging as the entire city faced power disruptions and network issues due to heavy rains and we had to coordinate for two organ donations.”

The 87-year-old donor was declared dead at Jupiter hospital and the liver and cornea were allocated to Sahyadri hospital, Deccan. The second donation was that of a 20-year-old male with severe head injury admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. The donor was an unmarried student and a resident of Wadki, Pune.

After the family consented, the donor’s heart, kidney, and liver were transplanted at Ruby Hall clinic, and kidney, pancreas were allocated to Sahyadri hospital.

Dr. Vaishali Solao, director of transplant ICU said, “The 87-year-old patient was admitted for unconsciousness three days ago. His MRI revealed a massive brain infarct and we realised his neurological outcome was poor. As expected, his condition deteriorated over the next 36 hours. On the 14th, we realised that the patient was brain dead and consented to donate his organs. Subsequently, we conducted the necessary apnea test to confirm brain death. Meanwhile, the patient’s vital functions were maintained in an optimal condition by the intensive care team. After the second apnea test at 6:30am on Thursday, the patient was declared brain dead. Liver and eyes were found fit to be donated while the kidneys were not found fit.”

Dr Solao further added that age is not a concern for donors if the organ is found fit.

“The oldest internal organ donor in the world was a 92-year-old man from Texas who donated his liver while in India an 88-year-old patient is the oldest known donor when his liver and kidneys were donated,” Dr Solao added.