Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / 87-year-old donates liver and cornea, marks 14th donation in Pune since lockdown

87-year-old donates liver and cornea, marks 14th donation in Pune since lockdown

Donation took place on Friday when the entire city faced power disruption and network abruptions which proved to be a challenge for the zonal committee to coordinate for the donation purpose

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:39 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PGI celebrates Organ Donation Day on Thursday. I-Stock Photo (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

An 87-year-old donor became the oldest donor in the Pune zone to donate his organs after his liver and eyes were found fit in the apnea test. The donor became the oldest to donate organs in the entire Pune zone.

This was the 14th organ donation in the zone since lockdown began. The donation took place on Friday when the entire city faced power disruption and network abruptions which proved to be a challenge for the zonal committee to coordinate for the donation purpose.

Aarti Gokhale, Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) transplant coordinator for Pune division said, “It was a historic organ donation as it was the 14th organ donation since May 2020 when the first lockdown was announced. It was specifically challenging as the entire city faced power disruptions and network issues due to heavy rains and we had to coordinate for two organ donations.”

The 87-year-old donor was declared dead at Jupiter hospital and the liver and cornea were allocated to Sahyadri hospital, Deccan. The second donation was that of a 20-year-old male with severe head injury admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. The donor was an unmarried student and a resident of Wadki, Pune.



After the family consented, the donor’s heart, kidney, and liver were transplanted at Ruby Hall clinic, and kidney, pancreas were allocated to Sahyadri hospital.

Dr. Vaishali Solao, director of transplant ICU said, “The 87-year-old patient was admitted for unconsciousness three days ago. His MRI revealed a massive brain infarct and we realised his neurological outcome was poor. As expected, his condition deteriorated over the next 36 hours. On the 14th, we realised that the patient was brain dead and consented to donate his organs. Subsequently, we conducted the necessary apnea test to confirm brain death. Meanwhile, the patient’s vital functions were maintained in an optimal condition by the intensive care team. After the second apnea test at 6:30am on Thursday, the patient was declared brain dead. Liver and eyes were found fit to be donated while the kidneys were not found fit.”

Dr Solao further added that age is not a concern for donors if the organ is found fit.

“The oldest internal organ donor in the world was a 92-year-old man from Texas who donated his liver while in India an 88-year-old patient is the oldest known donor when his liver and kidneys were donated,” Dr Solao added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Oct 17, 2020 16:06 IST
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Oct 17, 2020 15:27 IST
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Oct 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Oct 17, 2020 14:57 IST

latest news

When Prasad hid the ball that fetched Kumble his ‘Perfect 10’
Oct 17, 2020 16:39 IST
87-year-old donates liver and cornea, marks 14th donation in Pune since lockdown
Oct 17, 2020 16:39 IST
IPL 2020, DC vs CSK Live: Injury-hit DC look to continue momentum vs CSK
Oct 17, 2020 16:34 IST
British Covid-19 testing adviser calls for ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown
Oct 17, 2020 16:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.