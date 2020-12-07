A guide to explore the rich and rare flora of Vetal tekdi in Pune

A field guide, ‘Flora of Vetal Tekdi ’, depicting the rich flora of the hill through picturesque photographs and informative detail, penned by anaesthesiologist Dr Satish Phadke, was launched in Pune on Sunday.

The book, which depicts a collection of the rare flower species growing on the hill, comes at a time when the Vetal tekdi is in the news after a stop-work notice was issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT), citing unauthorised work on the hill slope at survey number 123 in Kothrud.

Capparis zelanica species found on the Vetal Tekdi. ( HT PHOTO )

“I have been strolling on Vetal tekdi and its sister tekdis to see and observe the rare flora and document them. The stimulus was mainly after I did my field botany course in 2005,” said Dr Phadke.

Dr Phadke addresses Vetal tekdi as a mini-Sahyadri, citing it is a representative of numerous plants observed on the Sahyadri range, though still lacking many due to human, cattle and industrial activities, to some extent.

When quizzed over his penchant for the minutest detail while capturing the flowers on camera and documenting them in the book, he said, “People see but don’t observe. This book contains details of rare species of flowering plants which have not been recorded earlier.”

The book states that there are many trees which are not natural, but have been planted since the British era, like the Dalbergia melanoxylon, Caesalpinia coriaria and the Tecoma and Cassia Surattensis.

He also pointed out that some plants are uniquely endemic like Jatropha nana and chlorophytum bharuchae.

“I was fortunate to discover some rare species around here which were probably not recorded earlier, like Garuga pinnata and Alangium salviifolium,” he said.

“While contributing to websites like “Flowers of India” and “eflorafindia”, I found it necessary to develop an area-specific field guide,” he said.

He has included most of the names of the trees in the Marathi language also. “The book is a labour of 15 years where I have photographed 240 species of flowering plants,” he said.

“The efforts and passion displayed by Dr Phadke is commendable,” said Jayashree Shidore who compered the book launch.

Dr Mandar N Datar of the Agharkar Research Institute, said, “Dr Phadke began to cultivate his love for plants at Vetal tekdi, which is often referred to as the lungs of Pune city. The book contains photographs and information on species found here which will extensively help in identification and confirmation. The book is a mix of art and science.”

Pradnya Shidore, Green Earth Policy Consulting Public Policy Researcher, said, “The book is a product of passion and research and an important step towards protecting biodiversity. Studies like these contribute immensely in preserving local knowledge,” she said.

Born in Pune, Dr Phadke did a course in ornithology and field botany which gave him a firm grounding. He is an anaesthesiologist by profession and has been practising in Pune since 1986.