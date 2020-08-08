Adivasi students get their hands on a mobile for the first time

Adivasi students at Andgaon, Mulshi, receive their new smartphones from social workers (HT PHOTO )

What is a smartphone? This was only known to the adivasi students from Andgaon village in Mulshi via television; but now, each of them have one in their hands, for study purposes.

The 80 adivasi students of the Vidya Vikas Mandir (secondary school), Andgaon, were helpless when school announced classes were going online due to the Covid pandemic. Parents, who don’t earn enough to buy a smartphone, were left clueless about rescuing their wards’ education.

Rajendra Marne, chairman of the school, decided on a campaign: “Donate a mobile to the needy”; and it received a good response.

“When school started online, these students had no option, so for the first few days these students were not able to attend the classes. I promoted my campaign via social media and it generated a quick response from the general public and social workers,” says Marne.

Two social workers – Anil Tambe and Tatya Devkar – are at the forefront of the endeavour to ensure Andgaon’s students are online.

Tambe donated mobile phones worth Rs 4 lakh and Devkar sponsored laptops worth Rs 75 lakh.

“I keep on doing social work, and with the help of Dr Yashraj Parkhi my friend, I got to know about this school in Mulshi. I decided to give these students smartphones to better their future,” says Tambe.

“The expression on their faces said a lot when I donated the mobiles. All of them were very happy and also thanked us,” Tambe adds.

Devkar, apart from donating laptops to Vidya Vikar Mandir, now plans to give laptops to 37 other schools in Mulshi taluka.

“The laptops will be given to students of classes 8, 9 and 10, and girl students will get a preference,” says Devkar.

“These mobiles will help these adivasis a lot. All of them are sincere students,” Marne adds.

Sheetal Akhade, who studies in Class 9 is on cloud nine.

“I had never thought that we would get smartphones to operate so early in our life. We will not misuse the mobile and will handle it with care,” she says.