Admin to rope in college students and religious leaders for door-to-door survey

The Pune district administration has launched ‘my family, my responsibility’ campaign for which it plans to rope in college students and religious leaders in order to reach every household for the home survey.

The survey, part of a state-wide campaign, will screen all citizens for flu-like symptoms and also spread information to clear rumours in order to identify suspected patients of Covid.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “We will kick start the mission which will include surveying every household and every citizen. We will have teams with pulse oximeter and thermometer. The approach now will be Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), influenza-like illness (ILI) and or any active flu-like symptoms, especially among comorbid people.”

According to the administration, educational institutions have been identified for involving students in the survey.

“We have got commitments from various educational institutions wherein college students will be roped in to reach out over 50,000 citizens living in Pune city and we will also take help from religious leaders and political leaders to spread the word and encourage people to come forward. This time will become more community-driven and administrative supportive. With the support of people from NGOs, political parties and religious leaders, we will be able to efficiently complete the survey,” said Rao.

The Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations have already carried out door to door survey in urban parts of the district.

The state government has now launched this scheme across the state and so the survey will now be restarted. Every team will have a thermometer and an oximeter will be given and for every ten families, there will be one supervisor.

Nitrogen tankers to supply oxygen

To ensure of the supply of oxygen in nearby districts too so that the patients do not load onto city beds, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said that now with permission, we will be able to supply to use nitrogen tankers to supply oxygen to overcome the shortage of tankers.

He said, “We will need to increase testing even among suspected patients who might increase positivity rate of the district but it will be necessary to do so to break the chain.” The district has now reached up to one lakh tests per ten lakh.

Every district will now be ranked as per their testing, mortality rate number of comorbid, SARI, ILI or flu-like symptoms patients found for per thousand under the new scheme.