Administration to serve notices to industrial units in Chakan, Rajgurunagar, for violating Covid-19 guidelines

They are not informing the local administration if an employee tests positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, says Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:10 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, while Covid-19 positive cases in Pune city are in control there is a surge in cases in rural areas. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Representative Photo)

Pune district administration will issue notices to industrial units in Chakan, Rajgurunagar, and others under Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for not following Covi-19 guidelines.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner, said, “We have received complaints that industries are not following guidelines and safety precautions issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Centre and state government.”

“They are not informing the local administration if an employee tests positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus,” said Rao.

Rao said, “Elected members raised the issue in the Covid-19 review meeting which was headed by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar. Complaints are mainly from Chakan area.”



Rao said, “Notices will be issued to industries in rural areas for not following the guidelines. If they still flout the norms strict action will be taken against them.”

“The industries in Pimpri Chinchwad area and Hinjewadi IT Park are taking better safety precautions,” he said.

Surge in cases in rural area

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, while Covid-19 positive cases in Pune city are in control there is a surge in cases in rural areas. There are even complaints from patients about hospitals overcharging.

“As the cases are on a rise the main worry is about the healthcare facilities. We are planning to centralise allocation of hospital beds in rural areas,” he said.

Rao said, “We have decided to bring new 52 hospitals in rural areas under Mahatma Phule Jan Aaroya scheme so that residents can avail free treatment.

