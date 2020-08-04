Sections
Home / Pune News / Admission for first-year Engineering diploma begins

Admission for first-year Engineering diploma begins

There were also instructions given to start a facilitation centre to help students

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 16:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Students have been eagerly waiting for the admission process to kick start from the last few days. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The admission process for first-year Engineering diploma began on Sunday, in addition to the state department of technical education (DTE) giving instructions to all polytechnic colleges and institutions to start a facilitation centre.

Students have been eagerly waiting for the admission process to kick start from the last few days. Accordingly, the first-year diploma in Engineering and direct second-year diploma admissions have begun in the state.

DTE director Abhay Wagh has instructed all polytechnic colleges and Engineering institution directors to take a review of manpower, computers, technical arrangements and other necessary things to start the admission process immediately.

There were also instructions given to start a facilitation centre to help students with admissions and to follow safety guidelines for Covid-19 during the admission process.



“This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the admission process will be for a shorter duration and we will try to finish it up early. We will soon declare the detailed time table of the admission process,” said Wagh.

Vaibhav Kakade, who recently cleared his SSC exam said, “I was waiting for the admission process to start for first-year diploma in Engineering. I always wanted to be an electronics engineer and now as the process has begun, I hope to get a good government polytechnic college in Pune.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jagan Reddy govt grants Rs 15,000 for funeral expenses of Covid-19 victims
Aug 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar district reports 36 new Covid-19 cases, tally up at 5,544
Aug 04, 2020 17:29 IST
Odisha’s Covid-19 caseload may increase by 50,000 in August: Official
Aug 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Ayodhya is a sign of Hindu faith; make it a site of secularism too
Aug 04, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.