Agency appointed to recruit staff for jumbo facility in Pune poaching doctors, nurses, allege private hospitals

Work in progress at jumbo Covid-19 facility at the College of Engineering, Pune, Shivajinagar. According to civic officials, the facility will be ready by August 24. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic if the private hospitals in the city were already facing a staff crunch, the upcoming jumbo facility has made things worse for some of them.

The private hospitals from the city have alleged that the agency appointed to provide medical and paramedical staff for the jumbo facility is engaged in poaching their staff. The private agency engaged by the district administration, according to some doctors, is offering more salary and perks to join two jumbo facilities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

With work for the jumbo facility at College of Engineering, Pune and Annasaheb Magar ground in Pimpri-Chinchwad is almost near completion. A Mumbai-based private agency Life Line has got the contract for providing medical and paramedical manpower for the jumbo facility located at College of Engineering, Pune.

The city hospitals have previously complained that they are facing severe crunch of doctors and nurses as the public hospitals are offering higher remunerations even to fresh and inexperienced doctors who are hired on a contractual basis.

Dr Ramesh Ranka, founder, Ranka Hospital, Maharshinagar, said, the private agency which has been given the work of recruiting medico manpower has contacted the doctors and para-medical staff.

“They contacted my hospital staff and offered them more salaries and other perks. The agency has been sending messages on their mobiles. It is happening with other hospitals too. I have raised the complaint with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and various officers for same,” he said.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal assured of action if the agency is involved in recruiting local manpower.

“We have strictly told the agency not recruit any doctor or paramedics staff from Pune district. If they are doing this then we will take action against them,” said Agarwal.

According to Ranka half of staff from his hospital has already left the job due to pandemic fear and other reasons. “If the rest staff would also get disturbed it would be difficult to manage the hospitals,” he said.

Sujit Patkar, Life Line agency, said, “We are not poaching doctors from private hospitals in the city, but if anyone voluntarily comes to us, we are recruiting them. We are working at the national level and hiring staff from different states.”

Hindustan Times in its August 1 edition had carried a report about how government’s lucrative offers are leading to a shortage of staff in private hospitals. Dr Sunil Rao, group chief operating officer, Sahyadri hospitals had said that his hospital staff was leaving because of lucrative offers by state government hospitals not just in Pune but also in Thane.

“Nurses are offered almost Rs 45,000 per month for a contractual period of 3 or 6 months which is almost double of what we pay, a round of Rs 20,000 to 25,000 per month. These sudden recruitments by the government are leading to a huge staff crunch in private sectors. Almost 50 of our nurses have left our hospitals in just two months to join government hospitals in Pune and Thane,” Rao had said.

Another doctor who owns 25-bed hospital said on anonymity, “Offer had been given to nurses from his hospital and one nurse is planning to leave the job. Government is bringing all the restrictions on private hospitals but they should also take care of our problems. Running a hospital is not easy.”

Congress leader Aba Bagul has written a letter to the municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and demanded the inquiry in this matter.

Bagul said, “If the private hospitals’ network would get disturbed, it would be difficult to manage the health system in the city. Even today 70 per cent Covid patients are in private hospitals. The administration is just concentrating on the jumbo facility but they should take care that the agencies of the jumbo facility should not disturb the private hospitals’ staff.”