Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule water down reports of Khadse’s switch to NCP

After reports emerged of Eknath Khadse, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former opposition leader in the Maharashtra assembly, being set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule have clarified that they are not aware of any such move.

Khadse has made his dissatisfaction with the BJP public and has engaged in continuously attacking former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The buzz in political circles is that Khadse is going to join the NCP very soon, as early as the Navratri festival, which begins from October 17.

Pawar was in the city to take a review of the Covid- 19 situation in the district. All party MPs and MLAs from the Pune district were invited to the meeting.

When Pawar was questioned on Khadse’s switch to the NCP, he said he wasn’t aware of any such developments.

Pawar said, “It is very common that people from different political parties meet each other. We cannot come to the conclusion that meeting the opposition party leaders means any new development. Even I used to meet opposition party leaders when we were in the opposition.”

Meanwhile, when Sule was questioned about Khadse’s induction into the party, she replied, “I am not aware of this. Media should ask this to the state unit president Jayant Patil.”

Meanwhile, Pawar charitable trust donated ambulances to the district administrations of Shirur, Baramati and Indapur in Pune district.

No political intention behind inquiry of Jalyukta Shivar Abhiyan – Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that though the state government opened an inquiry into former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ flagship scheme Jalyukta Shivar, no political intention was behind it. Pawar clarified that the inquiry was not to corner anyone.

According to Pawar, the CAG has highlighted some flaws in it and the minister of state for irrigation Tanaji Sawant has raised some points about this scheme in their tenure only.