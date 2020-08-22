Ajit Pawar asks NCP leaders to be prepared for an alliance in civic polls

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar has instructed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders from Pune to prepare for the municipal corporation election keeping in mind a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Pawar on Friday held a meeting with party leaders in Pune where he asked workers to prepare for civic polls, scheduled in 2022. Member of Parliament (MP) Vandana Chavan, city unit president and MLA Chetan Tupe, MLA Sunil Tingre, former mayors Dattatray Dhankawade, Prashant Jagtap, Vaishali Bankar and other office-bearers were present for the meeting.

“Pawar took a review of the Covid situation in Pune and during the same meeting other political subjects were also discussed. As the Maha Vikas Aghadi is ruling the state, Pawar said that the upcoming elections are likely to be contested by three parties,” said Tingre.

Currently, the three parties – NCP, Congress and the Shiv Sena are sharing power in the state government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Pawar, according to other NCP leaders, asked party members during the meeting that the NCP should prepare for municipal elections, though there is still time.

During a review of the Covid situation, Pawar got upset with the growing Covid tally in the city. Pawar said that the administration is setting up a jumbo facility in the city which will help bring down the bed shortage.

“The NCP members raised concern over fatalities. Though the positive cases are on the decline in the city, the death toll is increasing which is a matter of concern for both Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said Tingre.

Another NCP leader said that most of NCP members submitted complaints against the civic administration saying that elected members are not being consulted on crucial issues.

NCP demands two-member ward in civic polls

NCP leaders demanded a panel of two members in the municipal election. At present, there are four members in each ward. The state government already took a decision to bring it back to either one member or two member ward.

Pawar asked for a suggestion in Pune, some members suggested a two-member ward in the municipal corporation elections which would be held in 2022.

NCP leaders believe four-member wards are beneficial to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and therefore, the NCP and Congress parties are of the view to make it smaller.