Ajit Pawar inaugurates flyover at Pimpri-Chinchwad

The flyover which is erected by Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority on a BRTS route and will help smooth flow of traffic between Ravet and Aundh, according to officials

Updated: May 30, 2020 16:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Friday, inaugurated new flyover at Jagtap Dairy in Pimpri-Chinchwad. (HT PHOTO)

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, on Friday, inaugurated new flyover at Jagtap Dairy in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The flyover which is erected by Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA) on a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) route and will help smooth flow of traffic between Ravet and Aundh, according to officials.

Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Pimpri-Chinchwad refrained from the inauguration programme and alleged that mayor Usha Dhore had inaugurated the same flyover on March 9, but PCNTDA again closed it as they wanted Pawar to inaugurate it.

