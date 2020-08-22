Sections
Ajit Pawar puts transport projects on fast-track

Pawar said, “Though the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, the state government is speeding up economic activity. The administration must ensure that Covid-19 does not affect development works in Pune district and the show must go on.”

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 17:30 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Ajit Pawar. (PTI)

Pune district guardian minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar has instructed the administration to speed up works on mega projects like the international airport at Purandar, the Pune-Nashik railway and metro.

Pawar chaired a review meeting with officers from the Pune district.

One of Pawar’s suggestions was to speed-up work of the international airport planned at Purandar and ensure that its work on the ground starts early.



“A dedicated deputy collector level officer must be appointed for the Pune-Nashik railway project. Along with these two mega projects, officers from the metro must ensure to speed up the ongoing metro work in the city and do the planning accordingly.”

Pawar said, due to Covid, the state’s economy has been disturbed but the state government is trying hard to boost the economy.

“The administration must ensure to carry out the development works planned in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad city as well as district collector ensured that pending works would restart in rural area of the district,” he added.

Pawar took a review of the Covid situation and instructed the administration to concentrate on bringing down the mortality rate.

The Covid and non-Covid patients must get proper treatment at hospitals, he said.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, IAS officer S Chockalingam, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar, district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, police commissioner K Venkatesham, health director Archana Patil and many other officers were present for the meeting.

Celebrate Ganesha festival at your home

Ajit Pawar appealed to citizens to celebrate Ganesha festival at their homes due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. He also instructed the administration and police to ensure people don’t come out in large numbers on roads during the festival.

Pawar said, Pune has a long history of the Ganesha festival. It is one of the major attractions in India. However, this year is an exception due to the Covid pandemic and we must take necessary care. The festival must be low key.

Ganesh Mandals in the city are cooperating with the government and following instructions given by the state government.

