Sections
E-Paper
Home / Pune News / Ajit Pawar reviews construction work of Pune Metro

Ajit Pawar reviews construction work of Pune Metro

The Pune Metro project was expected to start the operation of its first five-km stretch by April 2020. However, it missed the deadline due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:12 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Mumbai

Metro workers working on bridge near Vanaz corner in Kothrud in Pune (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning reviewed the ongoing construction work of Pune Metro. Pawar is in Pune to attend the weekly review meeting on Covid-19 that will be held later today.

Ajit Pawar visited construction sites in the early hours on Friday and took stock of the work from Metro officials.

The Pune Metro project, which was expected to start the operation of its first five-km stretch by April 2020, had missed the deadline due to the unforeseen lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus across the country.

Maha Metro Rail Corporation had resumed work on the Pune Metro rail project in May after receiving approval from the state government and civic bodies following the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The work on Pune Metro project, which comprises of two lines of 32 km, had started in December 2016 and was expected to finish by the end of 2022. However, work was halted for over a month due to the lockdown imposed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 10:17 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 18, 2020 09:32 IST
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Sep 18, 2020 10:17 IST
LIVE: Health min moves motion to take up Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) bill
Sep 18, 2020 10:23 IST

latest news

Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery
Sep 18, 2020 10:21 IST
Urmila on calling Kangana ‘rudali’: ‘No qualms in saying I am sorry’
Sep 18, 2020 10:18 IST
Ajit Pawar reviews construction work of Pune Metro
Sep 18, 2020 10:12 IST
Forza Italia: Teenagers steal the show at the Italian Open
Sep 18, 2020 10:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.