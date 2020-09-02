Ambedkar enters Pandharpur temple, says CM assured him of opening religious places in eight days

Prakash Ambedkar along with his supporters and various Varkari Sanghatana gather in Pandharpur demanding reopening of temples of Maharashtra. (HT PHOTO)

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar was allowed to enter inside Vitthal temple at Pandharpur by the administration on Monday after he led a protest demanding the opening of temples across Maharashtra.

Ambedkar later claimed that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured him of reopening all religious places in the next eight days.

Earlier in the day, the VBA leader arrived at Pandharpur where he was stopped by police as a large number of supporters gathered. After two hours, the district administration allowed Ambedkar along with a select number of warkaris (pilgrims) to visit the temple.

“I along with 15 others went inside Lord Vitthal temple. The CM has now assured me that the government will issue standard operating procedures for devotees and open temples in the next eight days. I welcome his decision,” Ambedkar told reporters after taking darshan.

When Ambedkar arrived at the Shivaji square, a massive crowd accompanied him to enter the temple. As he began marching towards the temple with a select number of followers, police stopped him and asked him to wait for the administration’s response to the letter Ambedkar had handed over to the district collector.

“I had given a letter to Solapur district collector for allowing us to enter the temple. The collector responded after talking to the government and allowed 15 persons to enter into the temple,” Ambedkar said.

To prevent protesters from entering in the temple, the local administration at Pandharpur had put up checkpoints at entry and exit points to the temple town while barricading the roads leading to the Vitthal temple in view of Monday’s agitation by the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA).

Several warkari organisations (pilgrims) have extended support to the VBA agitation that demands the opening of religious places across Maharashtra.

According to Solapur superintendent of police, Manoj Patil, cases are being filed against all those who violated government order by crowding at one place during the pandemic.

“The police have registered an FIR against Ambedkar and 1,000 others on Monday, they have been booked under IPC section 143 and 144, ” Patil said.

Earlier on Sunday, police issued notices to VBA workers under section 149 of CrPC.

To prevent anyone from entering into the temple town, the state transport bus service was also suspended in Pandharpur for a day.

Since March 25, all places of worship across the state have been closed for devotees in view of the Covid pandemic. However, there is a growing chorus from various sectors for opening temples and other religious places. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday staged ghanta-nad (bell ringing) agitation across the state pressing for its demand to open temples