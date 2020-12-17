Amid pandemic, no slowdown in jobs on campuses

The placement process at city colleges is going on smoothly and despite the pandemic situation students from several colleges have received job offer letters across various sectors, according to feedback shared by authorities from various institutes.

At College of Engineering Pune (COEP) within two months, as many as 700 students have received offer letters from various firms while the package has also been marginally higher as compared to last year.

Prof BB Ahuja, director, COEP, said, “Within a couple of months we will complete 100 per cent of placements. Till now around 700 of our students have been recruited in topmost companies during the past few months. The process is taking more time due to continuous interaction with students.”

“Package-wise it is almost same as last year and in some cases, it has improved marginally. But overall response from the companies is good and we hope that all our students get placed this year,” he said.

For the MBA students of batch 2018-2020 at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management- Pune, (SIBM Pune) there are 100 per cent placements.

More than 90 corporates from across automobile, automotive, consulting, IT ( Information Technology), infrastructure, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, retail, and telecom among others were hosted for the final placement process by SIBM Pune. A total of 186 total offers were made to the batch of 2018-2020.

A total of 87 pre-placement offers was bagged by the students (48 per cent of the 2018-2020 batch).

The average package stood at Rs 20.14 lakh and the highest package offered was 34.26 lakh by Cisco Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. The median package for the 2018-2020 batch was 18.57 lakh.

“The 2018-2020 batch got opportunities to participate in more than 40 corporate competitions. In such competitions, the prize is a job offer. The support extended by Symbiosis alumni helped us get impressive placement for the MBA batch of 2018-2020.” said Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, director, SIBM Pune and dean faculty of management –Symbiosis International (Deemed University).

“I am lucky to bag the highest offer at campus placement. I am already on board and assigned an exciting project to work on,” said Arshdeep Kaur, who is one among the three students who bagged the highest package from CISCO.

As many as 1,000 students have been recruited so far at the Sinhgad Institutes.

According to college authorities, Cognizant has offered 352 placements with a differential package of 4 lakh to 7 lakh annually, while Accenture has offered placement to 302 students with packages ranging from of Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh per annum.

The institute in a written response said, “In TCS, the number of students shortlisted after the online test is more than 600 and we are hopeful to have more 300 placements.”

“The highest package received so far by a student is Rs. 10.75 lakh per annum and the average package as on date is Rs. 4.5 lakhs per annum,” said Sinhgad Institutes, Prof Jaiprakash N Pitambare, dean, training and placement (Engineering), Sinhgad Institutes.

“During these tough times the efforts taken by the central placement cell and professors have yielded results,” said Pitambare.

At Trinity College Of Engineering and Research, Pune, a student Neha Manamuni has been offered a package of 10 lakh per annum at Byjus’.

“At least 300 candidates from the current academic year are placed with various national and multinational companies like IBM, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Persistent, Zensar and several others. In this academic year, candidates have got a package of 12 lakh from Jaro Education and Byju’s,” said Prof Anil Agrawal, director, training and placement, Trinity College Of Engineering and Research, Pune.

“The average package for candidates is 2.75 lakh and more than 100 candidates got a package of 3 lakh and more than 20 candidates are placed with 5 lakh and above package,” he said.

Employee deployment level on rise in large, medium companies: MCCIA survey

“According to the eight monthly survey on economic recovery by Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) large and medium companies have recovered their employee deployment levels to 83 to 89 per cent of pre-Covid levels. While the small and informal sector is lagging, medium and large companies are ‘recovering’ fast and preparing for ‘growth’ phase and hence the recruitments are higher on campuses,” said Prashant Girbane, director-general, Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA).

“We are keenly awaiting for the small and informal sector to catch up with medium and large companies,” he said.