Amid pandemic Pune records 10th organ donation since May

Amid pandemic Pune records 10th organ donation since May

The family members of a 41-year-old woman who died due to brain haemorrhage at Jehangir Hospital donated her heart and liver to hospitals in Pune and Mumbai

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:27 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

“The deceased suffered from brain haemorrhage. It was a welcome gesture by the deceased husband,” said Vrinda Pusalkar, transplant coordinator, Jehangir hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Despite various restrictions amid the pandemic situation the city registered its tenth organ donation on Sunday.

The family members of a 41-year-old woman who died due to brain haemorrhage at Jehangir Hospital donated her heart and liver to hospitals in Pune and Mumbai.

“The deceased was admitted at Jehangir hospital and died on Saturday. The donor was the mother of a school-going daughter,” said Aarti Gokhale, Pune zonal transplant coordination committee.

“Her heart was sent to Mumbai via a private flight with green corridor made by Pune and Mumbai traffic police and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital,” added Gokhale.



“The deceased suffered from brain haemorrhage. It was a welcome gesture by the deceased husband,” said Vrinda Pusalkar, transplant coordinator, Jehangir hospital.

The twitter handle of Pune airport said, “In its continued efforts for saving lives a green corridor was created to transport a live human organ from Pune airport to Mumbai by a charter flight today. Covid warriors at Jehangir Hospital, traffic police, ... joined hands for this task.”

