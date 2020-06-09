Sections
Home / Pune News / Anandnagar residents damage Pune police vehicles to protest against containment; case registered

Anandnagar residents damage Pune police vehicles to protest against containment; case registered

According to police, the case has been registered against at least 50 people

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

The two-wheelers parked by the police officials at Anandnagar were pushed into gutters and chairs were thrown by residents on Monday, according to the police. (HT PHOTO)

A case of rioting and attack on public servants has been registered at the Chinchwad police station after some residents of Anandnagar slum in Chinchwad damaged police vehicles and broke the tin containment seal on Monday afternoon.

“The case is against at least 50 people, but it is a flexible number. We are analysing the footage, videos and images, to identify the perpetrators,” said senior police inspector Ravindra Jadhav of the Chinchwad police station.

According to the police, the crowd broke open the containment seals made of tin and charged at the police shelter built outside the containment zone. The two-wheelers parked by the police officials were pushed into gutters and chairs were thrown while stones were allegedly pelted by the residents, according to the police.

“Five police vehicles were destroyed. Their argument was that the area had been retained as a containment zone even though the lockdown is being lifted elsewhere. They wanted to go to work,” said police inspector (crime) Vishwajeet Khule of the Chinchwad police station who was present at the spot.



The area has been a containment zone for four weeks and has four grocery shops open. A similar skirmish was reported from the area two weeks ago, according to police officials.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to public servant), rioting along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chinchwad police station.

