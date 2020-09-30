Anticipatory bail of actor Vikram Gokhale rejected in cheating case

The anticipatory bail application of actor Vikram Gokhale in a cheating case in a realty project in Pune was rejected by a local court.

The application was rejected by additional sessions judge Madhuri Deshpande on Friday.

“It appears that the complainant and others have been executed sale deed for wrong survey numbers. There is a huge appropriation of the amount of ₹96,99,000. The offence is serious in nature. The documents executed by the accused persons are yet to be verified. The investigation is in its preliminary stage. Prima facie involvement of the accused appears in offence in question,” reads a part of the order issued by the court while rejecting the anticipatory bail application.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 464 (making a false document), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 34 (common intention) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code was registered at the Paud police station in Pune rural police jurisdiction.

The actor was booked along with a lawyer couple who had allegedly bought the land and sold it to various people claiming it to be a government-approved project. The actor had advertised for the project and had earlier claimed that he was simply the brand ambassador.

The complainant claimed that the couple assured buyers that the project did not have legal shortcomings. However, in 2016, the couple started opposing owner plans to undertake a government land measurement initiative claimed the complainant.

As the buyers got the land measurement done independently, they found that documents provided to them were of pieces of land that did not match the land on which their houses stood. There were other loopholes in the land-related documents provided by the couple.

Along with the complainant, 13 other buyers have levied the same allegations against the lawyer couple. The total amount of cheating of these 14 buyers is estimated to be around ₹96,99,000, according to the police.

The complainant had claimed there were others who have suffered but chose to not come forward.