Appoint a dedicated IAS officer to monitor Covid-19 testing, Ajit Pawar says

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Friday instructed to appoint a dedicated Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer only to monitor the Covid-19 testing facilities and deliver results quickly.

Pawar chaired the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Covid-19 review meeting at the council hall.

The chief minister’s advisor Ajoy Mehta, public health department’s principal secretary Pradip Kumar Vyas, food and drug administration department secretary Sanjay Mukherjee, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and all the IAS and IPS officers from Pune were present for the meeting.

Pawar expressed a sign of worry at the rapidly increased Covid-19 positive cases in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pawar said, “It’s a worrisome condition in Pune. The administration needs to act effectively; police and local administration need to execute all guidelines in containment zones. An effective drive needs to start against those who don’t wear a mask.”

Pawar instructed an immediate appointment of a dedicated IAS officer for monitoring only testing and test facility.

Pawar also raised concern over increasing Covid-19 cases in rural areas. He said that after unlocking many citizens from urban areas are visiting the rural area. The administration must take care of rural areas too and if necessary they can take help of local citizens. Police must ensure that unnecessary travel is avoided.

Mehta said, “The administration needs to take help of community leaders in rural areas, and also conduct awareness among villagers about Covid-19 and precautions they should take. The administration should concentrate to increase testing facilities for early detection. Police and local administration should concentrate on containment zones.”