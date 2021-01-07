Archaeological sites, monuments in Pune open doors for visitors after nine months

Visitors were seen at Shaniwarwada for the first time in nine months after it remained shut due to Covid-19. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

A day after the district administration gave a nod, various archaeological sites in Pune saw visitors for the first time in nine months.

Pataleshwar caves, Aga Khan Palace and Shaniwarwada are among the many sites which operate under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the city.

These sites reopened on Wednesday almost after a shutdown of nine months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, museums in the city did not open on Wednesday.

Shaniwarwada, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the city, was prepared to receive visitors by putting safety protocols in the place.

“Yesterday, we sanitised the Shaniwarwada premises. The sanitiser stands are kept at the entrance,” said Ishwar Kawade, the officer in charge of Shaniwarwada from ASI.

On the first day of reopening, the enthusiasm of the visitors was visible.

Devidas Sapat, a resident of Rajgurunagar paid a visit to Shaniwarwada on Wednesday.

“I had come to Pune for the post office exam. I got to know that Shaniwarwada has opened. So I came here. It’s good to be back here. I used to come here before,” Sapat said.

Geetanjali Singh, a resident of Bhusavala was delighted to be inside the Shaniwarwada premises for the first time.

“I have come to Pune for the first time. I always wanted to visit Shaniwarwada. I was very curious about this site. As it has reopened now, I am glad to explore its characteristics,” Singh said.

According to the ASI official, the daily footfall at Shaniwarwada used to be around 2,500-3,000 and it used to go beyond 5,000 on holidays.

“Since the site has opened this morning, we have seen a good response from people. The number of visitors may shoot up tomorrow. We had a digital payment option today. We may start a ticket counter from tomorrow,” said Kawade.

There were visitors at the Pataleshwar caves as well.

Tejal Purapatil, a resident of Pune visited the caves on the first day of reopening.

“I have come here almost after a year. This place is peaceful and full of greenery,” she said.

Another famous destination in the city is Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum but the museum did not open on Wednesday.

“We still are waiting for the opening order copy. We are focusing on the physical cleaning of the entire premise. Also, the cleaning of artefacts and the museum’s collection is going on. It will take some time. The museum has been closed from March 17. Some technical things (like lights and all) have to be looked after. Some efforts have to be taken to bring the museum to its normal status,” said Sudhanva Hari Ranade, director of the museum.