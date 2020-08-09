Sections
Home / Pune News / ARDE approves survey for underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhale nagar

ARDE approves survey for underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhale nagar

The Pune Municipal Corporation has received all required permissions to conduct a survey and feasibility study of an underground tunnel that will connect Panchavati, Pashan to...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:14 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The Pune Municipal Corporation has received all required permissions to conduct a survey and feasibility study of an underground tunnel that will connect Panchavati, Pashan to Senapati Bapat road and Paud road.

The project was planned 20 years ago but has been in the pipeline ever since.

After the ARDE gave a nod for carrying out the survey and feasibility study, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar immediately conducted a review meeting for the same and instructed the administration to immediately begin the survey and feasibility study of the underground tunnel that would connect various parts.

Pune is surrounded by many hills which are located in the city. Due to the hills, commuters are forced take a longer route to their destinations.



Project department chief engineer Srinivas Bonala said, “We got all the necessary permissions to carry out the survey. Already there is a budget provision for the project in the municipal corporation budget. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol have conducted meetings for the same.”

Shivajingar MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “ARDE has granted permission to survey feasibility of the underground road from Panchavati (Pashan) to Senapati Bapat road and Paud road. This approval will give impetus to the work of the new proposed route that is much needed as a long term solution to the traffic movement on Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and Shivaji Nagar area.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre
Aug 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee
Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158
Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST
Gyms open to tepid response in city
Aug 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.