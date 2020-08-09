ARDE approves survey for underground tunnel connecting Panchavati to Kothrud, Gokhale nagar

The Pune Municipal Corporation has received all required permissions to conduct a survey and feasibility study of an underground tunnel that will connect Panchavati, Pashan to Senapati Bapat road and Paud road.

The project was planned 20 years ago but has been in the pipeline ever since.

After the ARDE gave a nod for carrying out the survey and feasibility study, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar immediately conducted a review meeting for the same and instructed the administration to immediately begin the survey and feasibility study of the underground tunnel that would connect various parts.

Pune is surrounded by many hills which are located in the city. Due to the hills, commuters are forced take a longer route to their destinations.

Project department chief engineer Srinivas Bonala said, “We got all the necessary permissions to carry out the survey. Already there is a budget provision for the project in the municipal corporation budget. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol have conducted meetings for the same.”

Shivajingar MLA Siddharth Shirole said, “ARDE has granted permission to survey feasibility of the underground road from Panchavati (Pashan) to Senapati Bapat road and Paud road. This approval will give impetus to the work of the new proposed route that is much needed as a long term solution to the traffic movement on Paud road, Senapati Bapat road and Shivaji Nagar area.”