Sections
Home / Pune News / Army man tries to kill wife, then attempts suicide in Pune: Police

Army man tries to kill wife, then attempts suicide in Pune: Police

After an altercation over shifting a cooler in the house, the jawan took a kitchen knife and injured her on the face, stomach and hands, police said.

Updated: May 25, 2020 14:59 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Pune

The woman is hospitalised and out of danger, while the man has been discharged and will be arrested soon, said a Vishrantwadi police station official. (Getty Images)

A 33-year-old Army jawan allegedly tried to kill his wife with a kitchen knife following a quarrel and later attempted suicide in Vishrantwadi area of Pune in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The woman is hospitalised and out of danger, while the man has been discharged and will be arrested soon, said a Vishrantwadi police station official.

“The jawan is posted in Jammu and Kashmir and was on leave. He used to doubt his wife’s character and they often had fights. After an altercation over shifting a cooler in the house, the jawan took a kitchen knife and injured her on the face, stomach and hands. He then tried to slit his veins,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

This may or may not be the cutest love triangle you’ll ever see. Watch
May 25, 2020 15:16 IST
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB matric result to be declared tomorrow at 12.30pm
May 25, 2020 15:17 IST
Hrithik Roshan once said Salman Khan had a ‘victim syndrome’
May 25, 2020 15:15 IST
He never seems to miss stumps: Rhodes lauds India player for fielding
May 25, 2020 15:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.