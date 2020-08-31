Army personnel from CME, Pune, airlifted to Nagpur for rescue operations

The men who left from Pune are carrying boats and supplies for rescue operations. At the outset, they are deployed in Ambhora village of Kinu, Nagpur (HT PHOTO)

Indian Army personnel have been airlifted from Pune with the help of Indian Air Force officials for rescue operations to Nagpur, which is currently dealing with floods.

The company that landed in Nagpur after an overnight flight is from the College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune. “The Sappers from CME, Pune, have got rich experience in executing rescue and relief operations as they were instrumental in saving more than 11,000 people during the Kerala floods in 2018 and Maharashtra floods in 2019. In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges of flood rescue operations have increased manifold,” read a statement from CME, Pune.

The men who left from Pune are carrying boats and supplies for rescue operations. At the outset, they are deployed in Ambhora village of Kinu, Nagpur.

“Approximately 100 people evacuated till now,” read another statement.