As air services resume, Pune’s Lohegaon airport sees 17 flight operations

A worker sprays disinfectant on the bag of a passenger at Pune airport, as commuters are seen maintaining social distance. On Monday, the domestic commercial flights resumed after being grounded for almost two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

On the first day of resumption of flight services, which were suspended for two months, the Pune international airport, on Monday, handled arrival and departure of 17 flights till 8 pm.

Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh said, “As of 8pm, 672 passengers arrived in nine flights and 985 passengers departed in eight flights at Pune’s Lohegaon airport,” said Singh.

On Tuesday, 16 flights will operate from Pune airport while 15 flights scheduled earlier have been cancelled, according to Singh.

A total of 34 flight operation movement is scheduled at the Pune airport this week, which includes flights coming from Delhi, Chennai, Cochin, Belgaum, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

To help in the smooth arrival of passengers at the airport, Pune police considered their boarding passes as digital passes for movement.

Pune police commissioner in his tweet said, “To facilitate flight travellers using private vehicles for pick and drop at the Pune airport, the boarding pass will be considered as digital pass and for taxi, commuters can use dial a rickshaw facility on WhatsApp number 9859198591 which provides sanitised vehicles at government rates.”

At airport, the officials took safety measures in view of the Covid threat. “All the necessary safety arrangements for the passengers at the Pune airport have been done, as per coordination with the Pune district administration. We don’t ask passengers to wear a PPE kit with full body coverall, hood while travelling for safety purpose. We require that the passenger should have green status on Aarogya Setu app, normal body temperature and wear face mask at all times,” said Singh.

Parking facility instructions given by the authorities state that “All passengers at Pune airport must note that there is limited parking facility available. So no overnight and long term parking is currently available.”

While for the arriving passengers Pune airport authorities have instructed that, “All arriving passengers are stamped on their hand and advised 14 days home isolation with self-monitoring of their health.”

The Pune airport is set to run the operations of a total 17 flights of which seven flights will operate daily, rest of the flights some will operate six or five days a week. The flight schedule will be updated regularly for the convenience of the passengers.