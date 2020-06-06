As normalcy returns to Pune, Mandai, Tulshibaug open, autos ply

Sections
Nitin Pandit, secretary, Tulshibaug Merchant Associations said, “Tulshibaug, which is a one stop shop for women in the city opened with 50 per cent shops on Friday. We will be following the odd-even formula as suggested by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 16:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

A police personnel at a stall at Tulshibag which opened after relaxations were put in place in Pune, Maharashtra, India, on Friday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT)

Normalcy returned to Pune city, which had reported Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 case on March 9. On Friday, the city opened up slowly but surely as vehicle rush was seen in some parts. Mandai, Tulshibaug and a few clothing stores also began operations. Autorickshaws too plied on city roads.

Nitin Pandit, secretary, Tulshibaug Merchant Associations said, “Tulshibaug, which is a one stop shop for women in the city opened with 50 per cent shops on Friday. We will be following the odd-even formula as suggested by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).”

While one would often see rush at Tulshibaug during pre-Covid times, on Friday, only a handful of customers were spotted.

Hemant Rasane, PMC standing committee chairman said, “Covid-19 is here to stay and we have to learn to live with the virus and return to normalcy by taking adequate precautions. I took a lot of efforts to help restart business at Tulshibaug and Mandai.”



While hawkers too resumed business at Tulshibaug, PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said that no illegal hawkers were allowed. “We conducted a drive at Tulshibaug and the arterial roads on Friday, and checked the licences of all hawkers. Only legal hawkers are allowed to resume business,” he said.

Autorickshaws too returned to the roads on Friday.

Sayaji Jadhav who owns an autorickshaw said, “We resumed business on Friday. For the last two months there was no income and for how many days can we sit at home? I have kept a transparent plastic cover as a curtain between the passenger seat and driver seat. However, there are less passengers and I did only two trips on Friday.”

Rohit Kamble, an auto driver said, “I kept a mask and sanitiser in the auto. There are less passengers and it will take some time for business to peak. In order to earn money, I need to wait for customers,” he said.

Tanaji Lavate who is a senior citizen said, “My family is not allowing me to drive the auto as senior citizens are more prone to the infection. I will start to ply the auto next month. Many of my friends have resumed business,” he said.

