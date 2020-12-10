ATM card-cloning: Two arrested from Nashik; 350 duplicate cards recovered

PUNE: Two men were remanded to police custody till December 14 by a local court after they were found with over 350 cloned ATM cards and other devices, according to Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

The two were identified as Mohammad Akhil Adil Bhorniya (37) and Mohammad Faizal Farukh Chatriwala (37) of Dongri in Mumbai.

The police were investigating two cases registered in Pune city - one at Lashkar police station and another at cyber police station.

The police have recovered 359 duplicate cards of various banks, 13 ATM skimmers, 12 digital micro cameras, 2 walkie talkies, 2 chargers, 2 headphones, 15 micro batteries, 50 data cables, 4 laptop chargers, 4 mobile chargers, 11 CDs, 11 small batteries, 1 mobile phones, 1 power bank, 4 electronics circuits, 1 colour printer, M-Seal sealant, tape, soldering paste and gun.

Chatriwala has two previous cases against him - one each at Mumbra and Kalwa police stations and is suspected to have been involved in cases in other parts of Mumbai, Thane, Himachal Pradesh, Hyderabad and Gujarat.

Before 2019, Chatriwala had committed crimes and fled to Dubai through Nepal, according to the police. He returned to India in December 2019 and was found by Pune cyber crime police in Nashik.

A team of cyber station officials went to Nashik and teamed up with local citizens of Nashik to arrest the two.

Nigerian citizen arrested in cloning case

A Nigerian national called Lucas William (31) of Handewadi, Pune was arrested by cyber police station officials. The man was found to have been illegally living in the country for the past six years. The police officials have recovered two mobile phones, ATM card mount, pinhole camera, duplicate debit cards, according to the police.

The man allegedly tried to install skimmers in 6 ATMs, but failed.