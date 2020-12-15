Attempted murder case against former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav

PUNE: A case of attempt to murder was registered against Harshvardhan Jadhav, former legislator from Maharashtra, and another person for assaulting an elderly couple on Monday morning. The other accused is a woman identified as Isha Jha, who was in the car with Jadhav.

A complaint was lodged by the elderly couple’s son, Aman Chaddha of Bopodi.

“The elderly couple was going on a two-wheeler. When they were riding near Jadhav’s car, he opened the door suddenly and the couple fell. They got into a verbal spat and Jadhav and the co-accused beat up the couple. The man is in the hospital undergoing treatment,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4, Pune.

Jadhav has served as a legislator from Kannad in Aurangabad and, in May, had released a video declaring his resignation from active politics after being influenced by spiritual reading. He is married to Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of central cabinet minister Raosaheb Danve. He was a part of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) when he made the announcement. He has served in other political parties, including Shiv Sena.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and other relevant sections of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.